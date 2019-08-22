Providing pathway for brighter future

COME SEE: CQUniversity Lecturer, Agriculture, Saba Sinai-Mameghany meets with potential students at last year's CQUniversity Emerald Open Day.

AN OPEN day at CQUniversity's Emerald campus next Thursday will showcase the campus and its courses to the community as well as provide career advice and course details.

CQUniversity associate vice chancellor (Central Highlands) associate professor Anita Milroy said she was excited to open up the campus and give people the chance to talk to staff, join a tour, attend an information session and seek career advice.

"Learning is for life. It doesn't matter if you are a school leaver preparing to embark on the next chapter of your life or if you are someone looking for a career change or simply want to expand your skillset - it's never too late to study,” Assoc Prof Milroy said.

She said the Emerald campus was unique as Emerald was one of a few regional towns with a university campus.

"Being a hub for mining and agricultural activities means students are in the perfect place to embark on hands-on learning.

She said local industries also benefitted from being involved in CQUniversity research, and their input was a valuable part of the research process.

She said the Emerald campus was popular with students studying certificate, diploma, degree and resea- rch qualifications in busin- ess, education, health and agriculture, and the Bach- elor of Nursing was also popular as were Certificate level courses in allied health.

The open day will run from 3pm-7pm, go to qu.edu.au/.