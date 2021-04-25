Pt Two: The Mystery of Mt Morgan Digger’s Missing Medals

In Part One: Authors of the historical research Untraceales look for descendants of Mt Morgan Digger, Alexander Angus, who was issued with medals after he died in World War One.

For all the expense and effort of getting them to Australia – minting, engraving, freight, recording the paperwork – the medals themselves, such as those issued in the name of Alexander Angus of Mt Morgan, seem to have disappeared.

They were last sighted in 1998, according to one of the authors’ military sources who had them under his administration.

That was a relief for Mr Gillam and Ms Fletcher to hear because they previously feared the medals may have been destroyed in the 1970s anti-military backlash against the Vietnam War.

Families who apply for medals these days may receive blanks on which their ancestor’s details are newly inscribed.

But that’s not good enough for the Untraceables authors.

Authors Yvonne Fletcher and John Gillam

“The authentic medals were, in that era, treated with reverence,” Mr Gillam said.

“You couldn’t pawn them, you couldn’t sell them.”

In fact, during the 1920s, one over-zealous Major insisted the medals only go to male descendants “of good character”.

He declined to issue medals to soldiers’ sisters or foster family members, or to soldiers who had gone AWOL or been found to be underage.

But it was during the 1990s, as Veterans Affairs handed the responsibility for issuing medals over to the Defence Force, that the majority of them seem to have “gone to ground”.

As they were shipped from one storage space to another, and the Defence offices changed address “four or five times”, the medals slipped through administrative cracks in the system.

newspaper article

And the Defence Force isn’t answering the phone when it comes to Mr Gillam and Ms Fletcher’s appeals to get them found.

“They either don’t know or they don’t want to know,” they said.

The Morning Bulletin has sighted correspondence going back to March 2020 which shows the Department of Defence’s waning cooperation with the Untraceables authors.

In October, its Stakeholder Engagement Manager wrote, “in regards to accessing data to advise which World War I veterans received which medals, that is something which is outside the capacity of the honours and awards team at the current time.”

She refers them to a fact sheet on the Defence webpage, advice which the authors deem “either naïve or a deliberate fob off.”

“This advice is misleading and deceptive,” they said.

Moreover, there are enormous discrepancies between the department’s estimate of the number of medals in storage when compared with Mr Gillam and Ms Fletcher’s research.

Untraceables back cover

The former claimed there only about 350 medals left to issue (about 150 sets) but the research has uncovered 1,130 names. The very first five soldiers whose legacy began this passion project are not even listed on Department records.

The authors contend the Department of Defence is deflecting from the plight of the “untraceables’ by distracting the public with just a handful of success stories, a strategy which they describe as “low hanging fruit”. Or it’s placating soldiers’ descendants by palming off inauthentic and newly engraved blanks.

newspaper article

It seems these thousands of medals have been consigned to the attic of Australian history, only to be unearthed if and when somebody stumbles over a stack of dusty boxes during a future spring cleaning purge.

The Morning Bulletin twice invited the Department of Defence to respond to the authors’ claims and received no response.