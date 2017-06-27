PTSS outdated, calls for system overhaul

CHANGES NEEDED: Local Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar talks to residents about the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme outside the Emerald Hospital.

IMAGINE spending three days a week away from your family, travelling for life saving treatment.

That's the reality Emerald resident Ian Williams is faced with.

Every Monday he boards a bus at 5.30am which takes him to Rockhampton to receive dialysis.

After around four hours of treatment, that same bus returns him safely home, at 10pm that evening.

On Thursday Mr Williams makes the same trip, but this time stays in Rockhampton overnight before his final round of dialysis on Friday.

Again, he makes it home in time for the weekend at 10pm.

Thankfully the State Government's Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme covers the expenses of this travel. However receiving this money is not as easy as it should be.

Mr Williams said he allocates an hour and a half a week to spend at the Emerald hospital travel office to get the paper work for PTSS finalised.

"There's a lot of paper work involved with the scheme,” he said.

"I don't know why it can't be issued monthly for ongoing treatment.

"I'm fairly fortunate to live in Emerald and can access the hospital easily to get the paper work done and pick up the bus passes.”

Even though the administration side of the scheme is outdated and clunky it does provide vital compensation for the retired pensioner.

"Rockhampton is the only hospital in the central area that has a renal unit,” he said. "There's a lot of travel involved and it's the only way I can do it at this time.

"My wife and I have retired in Emerald and have family here and don't want to move to Rockhampton just so I can receive treatment.”

Mr Williams is one of many locals to use the scheme, with other patients raising further concerns about the process.

Local member for Gregory Lachlan Millar is calling for the two-decade old scheme to be brought into modern times.

Mr Millar said it was not patient friendly and some residents were waiting nearly 12 months to receive their payments.

"We are constantly getting calls and having to chase up lodgements of the scheme,” Mr Millar said.

"It takes months before it is processed and they are paid the money.

"The biggest worry they've got right now is that they might be going to Brisbane for cancer treatment, a devastating issue which puts stress on the patient and family.

"But what puts more stress on them is that even though they're entitled to PTSS, when they put the form in it's delayed and some people are asked to do it again and again.

"There is an administration problem at the moment, and a huge backlog of PTSS applications here in CQ.

"People shouldn't be let down by their postcode whether you live in Brisbane or Rockhampton, Emerald or Longreach, you should have the same right to specialist care that everyone else does.”