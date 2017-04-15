30°
News

Pub yarns shared in new mural

13th Apr 2017 1:59 PM
NEW LOOK: Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel.
NEW LOOK: Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BUILT in 1902 Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel has a chequered and colourful history.

The stories which encompass the pub are so unique that owners Bruce and Wendy McFarlane commissioned illustrator, designer and artist James Alley to paint the building to reflect its history.

"We purchased the pub in 2015 and became interested in the history of the area and after being given some old photos we decided to redecorate the pub to reflect times past,” Wendy said.

The history of the pub dates to 1880 when the section of railway from Anakie to Withersfield was opened, and in 1887 Anakie was gazetted as a town.

Since that time, there have been years rich with good fortune, buzzing with visitors and activity and the Anakie Pub sparkling as the centre of attention in the region.

In other less fortunate years for miners - and the years that stretched across the Depression, war times and the ebb and flow of economic and social change - the pub sat quietly, waiting for the good times to return.

However, this quintessential Aussie bush pub has remained a place where travellers and locals alike could find a seat, a friendly word, cold beer, tasty meals, stories and the kind of unpretentious welcome unique to Aussie bush pubs.

Anakie itself is a speck on the map located just off the Capricorn Highway, a small township with a primary school servicing the surrounding area as well as a caravan park and a dedicated small rural community vital to the Central Queensland Gemfields.

Wendy said over the years Anakie has had many characters, one in particular named, 'Sparrow' Pacey.

"Sparrow gained legend status when after he fell off his perch at the bar of the Anakie Pub once too often in 1971, and the then publican, Mrs Pat Gregory, barred him from setting foot in the place again,” Wendy said.

"With no other pubs within 50 kilometres in any direction at the time, Sparrow decided that if he couldn't drink at the Anakie Pub, no one could. So the one-time miner got several sticks of gelignite and blew up the front of the pub. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or limb.”

The pub was rebuilt, however it was three years before Sparrow was allowed back in.

Feeling sorry for the pint-sized miner, who would beg forlornly to be allowed back in, the Gregory's let him in and not only that they erected a steel post beside Sparrow's favourite bar stool - and fitted a seat-belt to this because he said he kept falling off as his feet couldn't reach the ground to steady himself.

Mrs Gregory said "we made him wear his seat belt every time he came in.”

"He never fell off his stool again,” she said.

Sparrow's perch is still there today and if you are feeling a bit insecure on your seat at the bar you can try it out.

Sparrow is also now one of the main characters remembered on the wall of the pub.

Illustrator, designer and artist James Alley working on Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel.
Illustrator, designer and artist James Alley working on Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel. Jessica Dorey

The renovations continue inside the pub with a a new coffee machine and staff attending an intensive barista course.

Head Chef Rajan Shrestha has devised a café menu to add to the atmosphere and to help people relax and enjoy the many photos and items of local history around the pub. A beer garden area has been constructed in the outside courtyard and furnished with plants and bright red chairs.

Along with the pub's bowling green, the Anakie Gemfields Hotel Motel has an ideal breakout facility for conference attendees.

An Antiques, Craft and Collectables shop alongside the hotel, opening soon, will make it an ideal stopover for a coffee, a beer, wine or meal, and for overnight stays there are budget motel units.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pub yarns shared in new mural

Pub yarns shared in new mural

Anakie gem gets makeover

A production with pathos

PASSION FOR THE ARTS: Andy Carbone and son Banjo.

Locals unite to convey narrative of mental health through short film

Bowser price hike

EASTER PRICE HIKE: No relief for motorists in CQ this weekend as petrol prices among some of the highest in Queensland.

CQ petrol prices high this Easter.

Backyard blitzed for Waldrons and Smart Pup

NEW HAVEN: Paige, Connor and Hayley Waldron enjoy their new backard which was completed thanks to the generosity of local businesses. The family hopes to bring their Smart Pup home to it in spring.

The Waldron family is thanking local businesses for their generosity

Local Partners

Pub yarns shared in new mural

Anakie gem gets makeover

Flood mitigation will continue

Mayor Kerry Hayes

Council will continue its endeavour of flood mitigation.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

Very Smart Buying - Fantastic Lowset Brick Home - Only $260,000!

107 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $260,000

What a brilliant lowset brick home, in a top central location-Priced to Sell! This very affordable, low maintenance home is just perfect for 1st Home Buyers...

1238M2 with Granny Flat plus Large Low-set Brick Home With A Pool

335 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $549,000

Stand-alone Granny Flats like this one are as rare as hens teeth so inspections are a must for this great dual living property in ever popular Frenchville. The...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

Colonial Style Townhouse!

6/107 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $272,500

Beautifully presented and convenient in location, this low set 3 bedroom brick unit is perfect for the savvy investor. This low maintenance home is located in...

Lifestyle Opportunity Priced to Sell!

93 Monaco Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level ... $80,000 Firm

This is your opportunity to build your family home on a level 900 m2 block of land just minutes away from the beach! Backing onto the golf course and just a stroll...

Packed with Potential!

897 Tanby Road, Tanby 4703

3 1 4 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. 10 glorious acres in Tanby situated just 10 minutes from town! Large Queenslander in need of renovations surrounded by a variety of...

Lowset Brick Residence Complimented on 3.5 acres

87 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 5 $539,000

Located only minutes to Parkhurst new shopping facilities you will find this immaculately presented quality built four bedroom brick residence. The remote gate...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Offers to Purchase...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!