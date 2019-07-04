Menu
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens. QPS
News

PUBLIC APPEAL: Help find missing 10-year-old girl in Rocky

4th Jul 2019 6:40 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

6.30am: Rockhampton Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

The girl was last seen around 6.45pm at home on Tuesday, July 2.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 155cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey hoodie jumper, and white sandshoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

Policelink 131444.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Training to deal with mental health in rural areas

    Training to deal with mental health in rural areas

    Rural Two day free mental health program coming to Barcaldine

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 23-29

    Blackwater crime wrap, June 23-29

    News Your weekly wrap of crime in the Blackwater area.

    First ceremony a positive experience

    First ceremony a positive experience

    News School's first Welcome to Country proud moment for all involved.

    Long list of charges

    Long list of charges

    Crime Local youth charged after range of offences