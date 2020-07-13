Public sex act accused to front court

A man will face court after allegedly performing a sexual act toward a man who was fishing on the North Coast. Picture: Pete Johnson

A MAN is due to face court later this month after he allegedly carried out a sexual act upon another man on the North Coast.

Police said in a statement the alleged victim, a 27-year-old man, was fishing in an area near Tweed Coast Rd at Wooyung about 12.50pm on Friday when he was approached by the accused.

The 62-year-old, from Bogangar, was engaged in a conversation with the younger man when the alleged victim noticed he was "performing a sexual act", police said.

"The victim returned to his vehicle and noted the registration number of the alleged offenders vehicle," police said in a statement.

"Later that same day police attended the home of the alleged offender where he was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station."

There, he was charged with carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and intimidation.

He was granted conditional bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, July 27.