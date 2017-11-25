Publishing through passion

OVERCOMING FEAR: Terry Hill captured this photo after racing past a snake to clear a stick from the photo frame.

STARTING out, he wanted to make a change to improve the local paper and, 15 years on, the change is hugely evident.

A huge contributor to CQ News, Terry Hill is a freelance photographer who has a strong passion for capturing the drama in sports photography.

The 57-year-old Emerald resident initially started sending in photos to improve the quality of the sports images and has been doing it ever since.

No matter what sport it is, Mr Hill said the main goal was trying to capture the drama that happened.

"It's easy with a world rally driver, it's harder with a game of under 7's cricket, but both are equally as rewarding,” he said.

"There are a few that are harder to photograph, but virtually any sport, any age, it's all a challenge.

"I photographed a cricket match once, and there was a little kid - maybe seven or eight - and the ball went through and hit the stumps,” he said.

"He turned around and looked at them, and the look that was on his face was perfect.

"You could have shown that picture to anyone and it would have moved them to a degree, because it captured not just the action, that's easy to freeze, but it's harder to capture the drama. The goal is to capture that fracture of a second.”

The 2017 World Rally Championships in Coffs Harbour. Terry Hill

Mr Hill said he loved sports photography because, to him, it offered a lot more opportunity.

"In sport, you can sit there for four hours and capture images, where with landscape you only have half-an-hour as the sun comes up and the sun goes down,” he said.

"I'm a sports orientated person. I would much rather photograph it than sit and watch it.”

Mr Hill recently attended the World Rally Championship, round 13 in Coffs Harbour, which he said was by far his favourite event to cover.

"The 10 drivers that drive past you are the world's best,” he said.

"You should not be able to drive through a forest at the speeds that these guys do, you cannot drive that fast, but they do.”

His passion for photography is so strong, that even when he was faced with his biggest fear at the rally championships, photography pushed him through.

"I hate snakes,” he said. "Snakes are my phobia. It wouldn't have to bite me, I would die of a heart attack first.

"I was standing there waiting for the race to start. I looked through my camera and there is a twig in my frame about 40 metres away.

"So I raced up there - with only about 20-seconds to go before the first car started - and I looked down, and here's a brown snake going between my legs, the same direction.

"Normally, I would stop, freak out, have a heart attack and die, but I had rally fever to that degree that I overcame my phobia, because it was more important to get up there, clear that stick from my photo frame and get back to my position before the first car came around the corner.

"The goal is always to get that image that you would be proud to see go around the world and have your name on it. Everyone should always strive to improve.”

The 2017 World Rally Championships in Coffs Harbour. Terry Hill

Photography has been his passion for at least 30 years and Mr Hill said that, one day, he would love to capture the joy and emotion seen at the Paralympics.

"Usain Bolt wins and he expects to win, but someone wins at the Paralympics and that is pure joy,” he said.

"It would be easy to photograph that and convey how much it meant to them. It moved me when I watched that, so there and then it became a goal to photograph it.”

Mr Hill is a proud member of the Emerald community, contributing through his coverage of local events and said he loved using his passion to assist the local paper.