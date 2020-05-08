Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

NEW FREEDOMS: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the media about easing of coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Richard Walker

PUBS and cafes across the region can reopen their doors to dine-in customers in a new set of eased restrictions announced today.

From midnight on May 15, locals will be allowed to dine in at the venues, although they can only hold a maximum of 20 people at a time.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the allowance was only suitable to communities in “outback” Queensland which have had zero coronavirus cases.

The areas classed as “outback” include Central Highlands Regional Council and Barcaldine Regional Council, although not Isaac Regional Council.

The outback advantage also allows residents to carry out recreational travel of up to 500km, although this travel must stay in “outback” areas, staying clear of regions with known coronavirus cases.

All Queenslanders are also allowed to gather in homes with five people, gather in a public space with up to 10 people, dine in at restaurants, pubs, clubs, RSLs and cafes with a maximum of 10 people.

Ms Palaszczuk clarified the allowance didn’t include bars or gaming venues.

Beauty therapists and nail salons can reopen for 10 customers, although no walk-ins would be allowed.

Residents can travel up to 150km from home for day trips and will also see the opening of libraries, playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor gyms with a maximum of 10 people at a time.

The number of wedding guests allowed will increase to 10, for funerals it will increase to 20 guests indoors and 30 guests outdoors and open homes and auctions can be held with up to 10 people.

Public pools will also resume business and outdoor non-contact community sport will be allowed for up to 10 people.

Ms Palaszczuk revealed stage two would come into effect on June 12 and would include an increase to numbers allowed at homes, restaurants and an increase to holiday travel.

Stage three would include reviews of border closures and build to 100 customers for venues.

“All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving.

“Last weekend we announced the first wave of eased restrictions and Queenslanders did us proud.

“Let’s keep it up to move to stages two and three.

“We want to keep taking steps forward, not backwards.”