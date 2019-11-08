Punters get set for the meet of the year

THE Isaac region is saddling up for an action-packed weekend of frivolity, fashions and punting as the Moranbah Miners’ Memorial Spring Races kicks into gear this Saturday.

The signature Moranbah Race Club event will see Isaac crowds gather in their finest to cheer on their favourite horse and jockey team.

In theme with the season itself, the Spring Race Day event has seen a rejuvenation and patrons will delight in the newly decorated space with an exciting range of additional features on offer.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said Council was proud to be an Official Sponsor of the Moranbah Race Club’s annual Race Day, which coincides with a memorial to be unveiled on Friday 8 November in Moranbah’s Town Square.

“While all race days are a wonderful celebration of our community, this race day is particularly moving, as it pays tribute to those miners who went to work in the coal mines but tragically never came home,” Mayor Baker said.

“This year we celebrate the memory of those who lost their lives on our roads, at work camps, and from coal-related diseases. The carnival is testament to our communities’ ability to harness pure people power and bring outstanding events into the region. The Moranbah Race Club has been providing this wonderful event to our community for over 20 years. A huge thank you goes out to the executive, its members and all the volunteers who have worked tirelessly to continue this fine racing tradition in our community.”

Tail end of the week is rearing up for a magnificent spring day of sunshine for this weekend's Moranbah Miners' Memorial Spring Racing Carnival.

Division 3 Councillor Gina Lacey, actively involved with the organisation of this year’s event, said the Moranbah Race Club will once again deliver a jam-packed and entertaining program for families, punters and socialites.

“The exciting five-race program will tempt both novice and more seasoned punters while the newly revamped Fashions on the Field is expected to be hotly contested with some incredible prizes on offer. The venue will also be decorated in the classy Derby Day black and white theme,” Cr Lacey said.

“Away from the track, the crowds will enjoy live music in the newly created chillax zone providing a comfortable space to revitalise those race day legs. There’s also plenty to keep the young ones entertained with a shaded children’s area featuring free activities including giant outdoor games, glitter tattoos, scratch art and jumping castle.”

Division 4 Councillor Simon West said the race day is a fantastic way to showcase our community spirit, and the tradition of horsemanship which is alive and kicking in our resource rich towns.

“Good luck to all our punters, and to those planning a flutter on the field, I hope you have a win,” Cr West said.