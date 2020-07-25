Punters up in arms over CQ raised race caller

SUNDAY’S Non TAB, patron free, five race program at Pioneer Park has attracted good fields for the program.

The locally trained central runners are well represented with the track to be presented in top condition thanks to track curator Mick Calvert’s massive effort since taking on the role at the Emerald Jockey Club.

The local Pioneer Park trainers are well represented in the two heats of the benchmark 55 handicaps over the 1000 metre trip, which both feature very competitive fields.

Leading Pioneer Park trainer Raymond Williams lines up with Hayylers Tary who makes her own luck racing on the pace and will be hard to hold out in the event, even with the big weight of 65 kilograms the bonny mare has been allotted. Although Dan Mcgillivray’s 2kg claim will ease the burden.

Glenda Bell lines up with Brookes Pleasure in the same event who looks the main danger.

Ross Meek saddles up Bound to Me in the second heat, race three on the program and will be a strong each way.

Meek has a big weekend ahead of him he also lines up with Mr Resetti in Rockhampton on Saturday.

The 1300 metre open plate has drawn together a small but even field with Glenda Bell’s track specialist Monolad.

Elyce Smith will partner Bell’s tough as teak galloper who logically looks hard to beat.

Bevan Johnson’s old war horse Fabs Cowboy can never be ruled out and will appreciate the plate conditions of the race and is well placed on paper to be in the finish.

Clermont trainer Jenny Bell was in the winners circle on Tuesday at Ooralea Park in Mackay when Drumshow scored in the 1560 metre benchmark 55 handicap with Nat Summers in the saddle.

The Bell trained galloper continues to be a good money earner for the Clermont stable.

Drumshow scored at juicy odds of $8.50 and more wins look in store.

National attention over race caller

The racecaller situation in Brisbane involving Barcaldine boy Josh Fleming and David Fowler has been a hot topic in recent weeks.

Barcaldine boy Josh Fleming, was expected to be replaced by David Fowler as the number one race-caller in Brisbane at all Eagle Farm and Doomben meetings.

The issue made it all the way to Ray Hadley’s 2GB talk back radio show and also received political attention in a massive backflip.

Sky Channel insist now there will be no change. Sky Channel now insists Fleming will continue to call Brisbane racing on the primary Sky Channel service and on Sky Thoroughbred Central. Fowler will call on radio TAB.

The initial decision underestimated the backlash that had many up in arms in the racing fraternity.

Fleming is a very popular member of the racing fraternity, who is universally liked and well respected.

He is a very good caller and will only get better with age.

Fleming hails from the bush, growing up in Barcaldine and calling his first meeting at Longreach in 1998.

Fleming received several mentions on Ray Hadley’s 2GB morning show last week with Hadley declaring Fleming had been dudded and he was watching the issue and it wasn’t going away anywhere with Hadley calling out Sky Channel executives on air.

In under 24 hours a media release from sky was issued back peddling on the decision with the status quo staying the same in the Queensland race caller ranks.

The initial decision would have caused a domino effect causing redundancies and reshuffles for several leading provincial racecallers overall.

The decision is one for the good guys in racing.