Punting aid for Emerald 100

A GUIDE to backing the winner of the Emerald 100 with bookmaker Richard Turnbull and the voice of Pioneer Park Scotty Powers.

Are you venturing out to tomorrow’s Emerald 100 meeting at Pioneer Park, your new to the punting game and consider yourself a rookie punter and want to mix it up in the betting ring like a seasoned veteran of the punt? Then this column will give you all the knowledge to hopefully fill your wallet up with moola on 100 day.

The first step to finding a winner which is not as simple as it sounds on Pioneer Parks biggest race day lining up the locally stabled runners and Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern trained raiders from all corners of country Queensland coming from different form lines. The juicy priced longshots with alluring names must be approached with caution they are at big odds for a reason which can hoodwink the once a year punter into having a wager on them. On entry any perspective punter should purchase a racebook for a winner with the book featuring a race by race analysis of each runner throughout the day who will face the starter. The main event the 2019 Emerald 100 over 1850 a runner by runner guide and analysis will be posted at 9am this morning. The high pressure 1850 metre staying test requires the horse to have stamina. Look for runners who are proven over a journey and are well weighted by the handicapper. Weight hurts over 1850 metres.

Getting your bet on the Emerald 100 is the simple task which can be done easily with the bookie boys in the strong Emerald 100 day betting ring. You simply hand over your hard earned money to the bookmaker with the best price.

The main event is the Emerald 100 which is race 5 on the program. Once you have found your selection in your race of choice then determine the amount you wish to wager money on the horse. Prices don’t lie the lower the price the better the chance of winnings going into your pocket and the more you put on the more you will get back.

Now the exciting part. The 2019 edition of the Emerald 100 will jump at just after 4.30pm with the horse’s thundering past the winning post on two occasions and will go for just under 2 minutes. Punters on course will not miss a beat in the run with the big screen on course televising all local races throughout the day which … ? has generously donated the funds to.

The 100 is only second to the Melbourne for the most popular horse race to bet on in Emerald for the year. Head down to any watering hole in town and you will cop opinions from the once a year experts left-hand-right on which runner is the one to take home the prize and which has no chance to run in the first half of the field. Hold on though, if you are a first timer to the Pioneer Park pressure of punting school you may not even know what a trifecta is, or know the difference between a place and a win bet. Remember this easy to read guide you’ll transform yourself from a Emerald 100 novice into a punting god just in time for the race that stops Emerald.