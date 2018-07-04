Puppy farmer dies before sentencing on 215 welfare charges

A 41-year-old man charged with 215 animal welfare related offences following the discovery of a puppy farm has died.

RSPCA has discontinued charges against Haris Ljuhar, the owner of a Glenarbon property where a large number of dogs were found in January last year.

He was charged with a record 215 animal welfare related offences after RSPCA Inspectors and Queensland police raided the property and seized 81 dogs and 10 cats.

A large number of dogs, mainly American Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Australian and American Bulldogs and French Bulldogs were on the property which had inadequate shelter and water and a number of the dogs were carrying injuries that needed urgent veterinary treatment.

There was one dog that was sharing a small space with another that had died and there were the remains of a number of corpses lying near dogs that were tethered.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The animals were forfeited to the RSPCA at Wacol and almost all were rehomed.

He was charged in March 2017.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a man at the centre of the investigation died of medical causes in March and the police file had been discontinued.

Ljuhar was expected to appear in a Goondiwindi court for sentencing on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea in relation to the charges.