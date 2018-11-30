Menu
Login
HEROIC FIREY: Blake Hyland caring for a tiny, dehydrated pup following catastrophic bushfires.
HEROIC FIREY: Blake Hyland caring for a tiny, dehydrated pup following catastrophic bushfires. QFES
News

Puppy's firey hero named online

Mikayla Haupt
by
29th Nov 2018 5:36 PM

A SIMPLE act of kindness amid an inferno has created waves on social media.

As fires raged on a Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo emerged of a firefighter holding a small, dehydrated puppy.

The firefighter is seen kneeling and giving the tired brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

The NewsMail shared the image online and ran it on yesterday's front page, leading to the hero firey being named as Blake Hyland.

Mr Hyland's act shows the humanity on the frontline as men and women battle the blaze.

The NewsMail's post attracted thousands of reactions and engagements, while the QFES Twitter post had more than 400 likes.

Many took to the NewsMail Facebook page to label Mr Hyland a hero.

More Stories

blake hyland firefighters fires qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Negative impact of spray

    Negative impact of spray

    News Cotton growers around Central Queensland are being urged to take caution when spraying their crops.

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    Celebrating 20 years of giving

    News Annual Poker Run spreading season joy.

    Creative with colour

    Creative with colour

    News Competition is bright, full of colour.

    Emergency alert for Central Queensland

    Emergency alert for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland residents issued with emergency fire warning.

    Local Partners