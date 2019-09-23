Menu
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed
family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for takeoff

    Emerald airport runway resurfacing project prepares for...

    News Central Highlands Regional Council prepares to resurface the main runway, taxiway and apron bays of the Emerald Airport as part of a $16 million capital investment.

    How to repay your home loan fast

    How to repay your home loan fast

    Money Follow these steps to take advantage of falling interest rates

    Hoping for a better future

    Hoping for a better future

    News Future Hope raises more than $14,000 for children in need

    Man up on netball court

    Man up on netball court

    News Awareness for mental health day