‘Put people at risk’: Charges laid over bush rave

THE alleged organisers of a bush rave west of Cairns which attracted up to 300 people and was shut down by police have been charged with breaching COVID rules.

The 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man have been accused of planning the two-day festival which was due to be held in state forest just south of Mona Mona on Friday and Saturday.

But police were tipped off about the event which was advertised through social media and multiple crews attended about 10pm on Friday to shut it down and seize musical equipment.

The pair, who are from Cairns, are due to face the Cairns Magistrates Court on September 23 charged with failing to comply with a public health directions.

Police shut down a large party at Wangetti on August 8. Picture: SUPPLIED



The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months jail.

Far North police Det Act Insp Kevin Goan said the event had represented a particular risk after police identified some partygoers had travelled from areas outside the Far North to attend.

"Whilst we're fortunate not to have any community contact transmission presently, this potentially puts people at risk give there were people from outside the region in attendance," he said.

"It was in a state forest with insufficient amenities to deal with that number of people so the environmental impact is also noted.

"We understand the human context of people wanting to socialise and be engaged with other activities, however it is a difficult environment and if we all do our part we will out come out of it much quicker."

Police returned to the site on Saturday to ensure crowds had dispersed with many unable to travel on Friday night due to being alcohol and drug affected.

Current COVID rules in Queensland restrict the number of people at a gathering to 30 people.

This was the second large scale event of its kind to be shut down amid COVID concerns within a month in the Far North.

Three people were arrested and several were received fines after multiple police crews were called in to break up a party at Wangetti Beach on August 8.

