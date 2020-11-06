Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Russia’s longtime president Vladimir Putin is planning to step down in 2021, reports have claimed, amid speculation he has Parkinson’s disease.
Russia’s longtime president Vladimir Putin is planning to step down in 2021, reports have claimed, amid speculation he has Parkinson’s disease.
Politics

Controversial world leader plans to walk away from politics

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
6th Nov 2020 4:41 PM

Vladimir Putin is planning to step down next year as speculation swirls in Russia that the longtime president may have Parkinson's disease, a report said Thursday.

Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told The Sunthat the Russian strongman's 37-year-old girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and his two daughters are pushing him to leave office.

"There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January," Professor Solovei told the news outlet.

Prof Solovei also suggested Mr Putin may be suffering from Parkinson's as the president has been seen recently exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

RELATED: Putin's rumoured mistress vanishes

 

Mr Putin recently appeared to be in agony while appearing to constantly shift his legs, according to footage reviewed by an observer, The Sun reported.

Reviewed footage also appeared to show his fingers twitching as he held a cup that possibly contained medicine, the report said.

The president's staff have repeatedly played down rumours that he is paving the way for a political exit.

Speculation of Putin's possible departure comes as Russian politicians are considering legislation proposed by the president that would grant ex-presidents lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Putin plans to step down next year

parkinsons disease vladimir putin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on scene as protester halts CQ rail project

        Premium Content Police on scene as protester halts CQ rail project

        News ‘I don’t want to be arrested, but I don’t want the mine to go ahead even more’

        Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        Premium Content Qld could slam border shut again if NSW opens to Victoria

        News Queensland Health haven’t ruled out closing border to NSW again

        REVENGE PORN: Man sent photos and videos of teen girlfriend

        Premium Content REVENGE PORN: Man sent photos and videos of teen girlfriend

        Crime 21 year old was charged with distributing child abuse material

        Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Premium Content Voters slam ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay

        Politics Voters angry over ‘ludicrous’ postal vote delay in QLD election