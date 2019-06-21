Putting CH front and centre

PAGE TURNER: The new Central Highlands Touring Map made its debut alongside the recently released visitor guide at last week's Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in Brisbane.

PAGE TURNER: The new Central Highlands Touring Map made its debut alongside the recently released visitor guide at last week's Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in Brisbane. Contributed

THE new Central Highlands Touring Map features all the region's places to go and how to get there.

The full-colour fold-out map is an initiative of the Central Highlands Development Corporation and complements its recently released Central Highlands Visitor Guide.

CHDC tourism development coordinator Paul Thompson said the map and guide had a statewide reach.

"It's not just in the Visitor Information Centre in Emerald, it's all over Queensland,” Mr Thompson said.

"In particular the entry points to the Central Highlands like Roma, Injune, Longreach, Barcaldine, Rockhampton, Gladstone, in all their Visitor Information Centres and key accommodation venues.

"Even with a lot of people using GPS, they still like to use a map to plan and write notes.”

The map and visitor guide work best hand-in-hand for visitors to locate accommodation and attractions in the Central Highlands.

"It works in conjunction with the visitor guide where people get a feel of the key things to see and do in the Central Highlands region,” Mr Thompson said.

"With the map they can easily locate where they want to go and how they are going to get there.

"It also sets out accommodation areas, with the aim to increase length of stay and time on key drive routes.”

Similar brochures and guides had been rolled out in other regions and were successful in grabbing the attention of travellers.

"It has worked really well in other regions in a couple of ways,” Mr Thompson said.

"When we're sitting these brochures at information centres throughout Queensland and New South Wales it has a bigger impact.

"There's the visitor guide and right beside it the touring map, increasing our visual presence.”

Already the Central Highlands Touring Map has made a splash after more than 2000 attendees walked away with a copy at the Queensland Caravan, Camping and Touring Supershow in Brisbane last week.

"The naming of the map and visitor guide, being Carnarvon Gorge, Sapphire Gemfields and Central Highlands Queensland, that's rung well with people coming to the region because Carnarvon Gorge and the Sapphire Gemfields have such recognisable names,” Mr Thompson said.

"Already people were picking it up because of the title and inside they discovered driving routes, distances and places to visit.”

The Central Highlands Touring Map and Central Highlands Visitor Guide can be found online at centralhighlands.com.au.

Hard copies of the publications are also available for free from the region's Visitor Information Centres.