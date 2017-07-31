27°
Putting live-saving equipment in residents' hands

27th Jul 2017 2:15 PM
LIFE-SAVING: Dingo residents learn how to use the new defibrillator.
LIFE-SAVING: Dingo residents learn how to use the new defibrillator.

DINGO residents now have access to potentially life-saving medical equipment with a defibrillator fitted at the Dingo Roadhouse last month.

The project was a joint initiative between the Dingo Community Reference Group and the Central Highlands Regional Council, funded by the State Government's Flexible Funding Program.

Third-generation Dingo local and CRG member Bill Cragg said the roadhouse was chosen as the preferred site for the $3600 medical device because it was open to the public 20 hours a day.

"The main idea came from another one of our members, Jenni Smith, who brought it to our attention that it would be good to have in the community,” Mr Cragg said.

"Obviously the first thing you do in an emergency is ring triple zero but here we're at least half an hour away from any ambulances.

"Those minutes are very crucial so everyone's very pleased to have the defibrillator in the area now.”

A community training session was held at the Dingo Tennis Club finals last week to show residents how to use the device and promote its availability.

The CRG is planning to hold another training session for residents in coming weeks.

Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes said this was a great example of the effectiveness of council's community reference group program.

