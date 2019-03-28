Putting miracles into music

GOING GLOBAL: Emerald Pastor Chris Yelland and creative director Chloe Gagnepain with the church's latest album.

SUNDAY night's worldwide release of Calvary Christian Church's third album - Coronation (Come and See) - was a night of "inspiration and celebration” held simultaneously across nine campuses.

Emerald Campus pastor Chris Yelland said this week the album launch attracted a "great” turnout from the church's congregation as well as community members.

"The atmosphere was electric. I am very proud with what the team has accomplished and the excellence in which it was produced,” he said.

The get-togethers - held in Cairns, Townsville, Emerald, Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Brisbane (Bayside), Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and East London in South Africa - marked the church's first global-release album and were also a celebration of the work the church has done in its communities.

The songs were written this time last year and in September a live recording was made at the Calvary Conference.

Pastor Yelland said the album was all about "putting miracles to music”.

"Each song has been written by key songwriters in our church and they are singing about the goodness of God and all He has done and continues to do in our lives,” he said.

He said he hoped the album would bless the church congregation as well as provide a blessing to anyone who listened to it around the world.

"We believe at Calvary that no matter who you are, where you have been, or what you have done, God loves you and has a plan for your life,” Pastor Yelland said.

"That everyone is made on purpose, for a purpose, and we want to help you discover it and live it out.”

More than 600 people belong to Calvary Emerald, and up to 6000 people each Sunday, across all nine campuses, attend a service.

About 4000 people watch Calvary Online across the world.

"Our aim at Calvary is to build a large and influential church, meeting in multiple locations around the world, helping people to know Jesus, find freedom, discover their purpose and make a difference,” Pastor Yelland said.

"We want our services to be a celebration of all God is and that people would enjoy church, not endure it.”

He said the church was working to organise programs with the youth of Emerald as well as seminars to inform the community about mental health issues in the region.

"We believe this is an important topic in our community at the moment so we aim to provide a proactive support platform to equip people of all walks of life to better understand and improve their mental health,” he said.

Not only does Calvary strive to make a local impact but it also has a mission focus which includes providing education, medical care, security and hope to disadvantaged children in Borneo and Africa.

The church also works with Red Frogs, a volunteer- based organisation designed to help, serve and safeguard young people around Australia.