Putting others first

ABOVE AND BEYOND: Officer-in-charge of Capella Police Station Snr Constable Andrew Finall was a finalist in the 2018 QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards. Kristen Booth

GOING above and beyond for those in need is just another part of the job for a Central Queensland police officer.

Working alone one evening, officer-in-charge of Capella Police Snr Constable Andrew Finall witnessed the death of a man whom he was unable to resuscitate.

But it was the actions that followed this night that earned him a nomination in this year's QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards.

As designated emergency carers for the past two years, Snr Cons Finall and his wife brought the man's children to their own home where they cared for them for close to two months before they were handed over to extended family.

"When you go to jobs like that you don't have time to think,” he said.

"You go to a job knowing in your mind what that job is about or what the expectations are, and then when you get there, your training just kicks in.”

When taking the children into their home, he and his wife "had no second thoughts”.

"When we knew the circumstances, it was just one of those things, it just happened,” Snr Cons Finall said.

"We did everything in our power to make sure they were given the care they needed and that they previously had.

"In those circumstances you just treat them as if they are one of your own and that's the most important thing, to love and care for them and make sure when they do get placed they are in a safe place.”

Because of his actions, Snr Cons Finall was recognised as a finalist in the Ownership category for the 2018 QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards.

The awards recognise Queensland's local heroes working on the front line and in public service sectors who have really gone above and beyond to help their community.

"I was quite surprised to be honest and humbled, because it was totally out of the blue,” Snr Cons Finall said.

"It's something that you don't ever expect. You just go every day to do the job and you don't really expect any recognition.”

He would also like to recognise Emerald Police, "who provided unparalleled support to my family and the children throughout the situation and QAS and QFES who worked with Police on that harrowing evening”.