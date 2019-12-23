Menu
Kelly Vassallo with husband and son.
News

Putting people first is top priority

Contributed
23rd Dec 2019 7:30 AM

EACH week we talk to someone in the community and ask them ten questions to get to know more about them.

Name: Kelly Vassallo

Occupation: House Keeper

Age: 22

Marital status: Married

Children: One

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I can’t pick just one. The drought and the cost of living!

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Would have to be my son.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world, what laws would you make?

If I was prime minister, the amount of laws I would change would be too long to list, but I’d put the people first. Especially those who need it most right now! Farmers, firefighters, Australian children that are in poverty.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

You can’t move forward if you’re focused on the past.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are, and why?

I’d be a kid again! My goodness life was easier as a child.

If happiness were the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

I’d be a vet or vet nurse. Working with animals always makes me so happy.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Going to the beach and eating ice cream with my pop. It’s special to me because my pop is my everything. He and my nan helped raise me.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

I love the sound of waterfalls.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I’d go back to the 80s! It looked like so much fun back then.

Who are the three people you most admire – dead or living?

My husband, my son, and my nan.

