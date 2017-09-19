Menu
This carpet snake nearly got a surprise water slide down a westside sewerage system.
Offbeat

Python escapes toilet flushing

by Brendan O’Malley
17th Dec 2020 1:16 PM
It could have been like Wet 'N Wild for reptiles, but luckily for this python it was spotted hiding in a toilet before a cleaner was about to flush it.

The harmless coastal carpet python (Morelia spilota mcdowelli) was found in a toilet at a home in The Gap in Brisbane's westside.

The python found in the toilet.
Steven Brown, from Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, said the homeowner had just used the toilet before their house cleaner saw the reptile yesterday afternoon.

"The cleaner spotted it about 10 minutes after the homeowner had used the toilet,'' Mr Brown said.

"After a short time of reaching up over the S bend, I managed to have him free and relocated to nearby bushland.

"It's not extremely common to find snakes in toilet bowls.

"This is my second snake in toilet in a year. I was called to another house in The Gap with a large Carpet Python in their upstairs toilet.''

Snake catchers have warned the hot, wet conditions are perfect for an explosion in snake numbers.

 

Peek-a-boo.

 

Gotcha!
