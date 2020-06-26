Education worker found on museum roof with MDMA

A Queensland Education worker who used scaffolding to scale the Museum of Tropical Queensland’s roof was looking for a “quiet place to talk”.

A Queensland Education worker who used scaffolding to scale the Museum of Tropical Queensland’s roof was looking for a “quiet place to talk”.

A Queensland Education worker who used scaffolding to scale the Museum of Tropical Queensland's roof was looking for a "quiet place to talk".

Natasha Louise Neilsen, 28, had enjoyed a Saturday night out on the town on Flinders Street.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard at 3.50am on February 10 this year, Townsville CitySafe CCTV cameras caught Neilsen along with a male companion climbing on the museum's roof.

Neilsen and her male friend were asked to descend the roof by the police and they complied.

Police prosecutor Len Brown told the court Neilsen told police she used a shopping trolley to climb over the museum construction fence.

Mr Brown said Neilsen was taken back to the Townsville City police station where she was interviewed and revealed she was in possession of contraband.

"She was questioned in regards why she was on top of the roof and she said she just wanted to go somewhere quiet to talk," he said.

"(She) was asked if she had anything on her that she shouldn't, she nodded her head in a yes motion and was asked what she meant and she said she had a MDMA capsule in her wallet."

Neilsen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of trespass - entering or remaining in yard or place of business.

Defence lawyer Merinda Greenwood told the court her client had worked for Queensland Education for seven years and presented a letter of apology from Neilsen.

Ms Greenwood said Neilsen had never been in trouble with the law before and asked Magistrate Ross Mack to not record a conviction as it could be "detrimental" to her career prospects.

Neilsen was given a $500 recognisance for six months.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Qld Education worker found on museum roof with MDMA