Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        premium_icon Mining giant orders high-risk workers off Qld sites

        Health It’s understood the move has affected thousands of workers.

        Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        premium_icon Resources roundtable pivots to coronavirus response

        News The council, CHDC, and nine mining companies this week released a statement about...

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim

        Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        premium_icon Mining giant launches games night for CQ communities

        News Test your general knowledge and be in with a chance to win a $250 local spend...