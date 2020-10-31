Menu
QLD election live: How every seat is falling

by Tanya French
31st Oct 2020 6:32 PM

Queensland's election is set to go down to the wire, with some big names at risk of losing their seats.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is among those at risk of losing her South Brisbane seat with the election result predicted to be so tight, the winner may only form a minority government.

Here's how all the seats are falling, in real time. Check the interactive.

2020 QLD state election results 

 

Two party preferred
  • LNP 0
  • ALP 0
Others
  • ONP 0
  • UAP 0
  • KAP 0
  • OTH 0
  • GRN 0
Called seats

47 seats or more for win, 85% called 0 in doubt.
Originally published as QLD election live: How every seat is falling

