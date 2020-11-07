Qld farmers demand LNP representation in the north

AN alliance linked to powerful cane growers’ groups is calling on the LNP to elect a deputy opposition leader from North Queensland.

Farmers United is agitating for the party to ensure its leadership team is not only based in the southeast.

The pointed demand comes fresh after the LNP’s defeat at last weekend’s election, where the party failed to make inroads into the regions.

Farmers United director Russell Hall said with the Labor Government elected for a four-year term, accountability was going to be critical to the survival of rural industries.

“We are looking down the barrel of a very bleak future and need to ensure regional Queensland has as many vocal advocates in the Queensland Parliament as possible,” Mr Hall said.

“Queensland is the most decentralised state in Australia; having a leadership pool based entirely in the south makes absolutely no sense.

“We’re urging the LNP Parliamentary team to elect a deputy opposition leader who lives and is based in North Queensland to give us some confidence that we’ll have the ear and understanding of someone who truly represents the people of the north.”

A party room meeting is expected to be convened some time next week to choose a new-look leadership team.

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli is considered the favourite to lead the LNP.

Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki, Burdekin MP Dale Last and Moggill MP Christian Rowan confirmed they would put their hand up for the deputy leader position.

Mr Last is the LNP’s only senior state MP north of Bundaberg.

An LNP spokesman said it was a decision for the party room.

