Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
Human remains located in remote Central Desert identified as missing QLD dad
News

QLD father’s remains found in remote NT

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
20th Nov 2020 8:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUMAN remains located in Central Australia in September are those of a Queensland man missing since February 2019, territory police have confirmed.

Superintendent Joanne Foley said forensic testing confirmed the man's identity as 38-year-old Caboolture father Peter English.

 

Remains were found in Ali Curung, 170 km south of Tennant Creek.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," she said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr English's family at this sad time."

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

 

    

 

Originally published as QLD father's remains found in remote NT

More Stories

central desert editors picks missing person peter english

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ FORECAST: ‘Pleasant’ weekend ahead

        Premium Content CQ FORECAST: ‘Pleasant’ weekend ahead

        Weather Some parts of the region will still have a chance of rain but overall it should be great weather.

        ‘Cheeky, lover of life’: Tributes for Moranbah crash victim

        Premium Content ‘Cheeky, lover of life’: Tributes for Moranbah crash victim

        News Tributes are flowing in for the ‘darling husband, Dad, Oupa’ who tragically died in...

        Emerald race day sends galloper to Country Cup finals

        Premium Content Emerald race day sends galloper to Country Cup finals

        Horses The Central Highlands Cup qualifier will compete in the $105,000 Country Cup final...

        First monthly twilight markets a sparkling success

        Premium Content First monthly twilight markets a sparkling success

        Family Fun The streets were lined with market goers as they bee-lined to the first major...