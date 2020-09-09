Qld Governor pays tribute to Grosvenor miners

QUEENSLAND’S Governor delivered a heartfelt speech about the five miners injured in the Grosvenor mine blast during a visit to the Moranbah Miners Memorial.

Paul de Jersey’s visit was part of the sixth regional Government House program, where the Governor bases himself in regional areas for up to a week to replicate what would otherwise happen in the capital.

Using Gladstone as a base, the Governor planned to visit Moranbah, Maryborough, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands this week.

He laid a wreath at the Moranbah Miners Memorial during his visit on Wednesday.

The Governor said the names of 13 miners inscribed on the sandstone were a sad reminder of the deadly risks involved in the mining industry.

A wreath laid at the Moranbah Miners Memorial. Picture: supplied

“We live in perpetual hope, as a community, that once the hard work in the earth is done, miners shall forevermore emerge to the caress of a fresh breeze across their face,” he said.

“The townspeople of Moranbah held their collective breath when this memorial was unveiled in November last (year).

“That number, 13, they hoped, would not soon swell.

“If we may dwell momentarily in the realm of the spirit, the eternal light which preserves their memory kept a watchful eye over the Grosvenor mine on May 6 this year.”

The Governor thanked the first responders for their efforts in saving the lives of the five men that night following the underground blast.

He extended his best wishes to the men, their families and colleagues.

All five miners have now been released from hospital and are recovering through continued medical treatment.