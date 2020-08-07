Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 'panther' machine capable of doing 800 COVID tests a day. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
A 'panther' machine capable of doing 800 COVID tests a day. Picture: Tricia Watkinson
Health

Qld Health denies COVID data skewed by testing backlog

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RECORD numbers of COVID-19 tests across Central Queensland and the state have slowed times for test results but not impacted on data accuracy says Queensland Health.

The Observer was contacted by a concerned reader on Wednesday morning who claimed virus data was inaccurate due to a testing backlog.

The reader claimed they were told this by a Queensland Health employee.

Queensland has so far recorded a total of 1088 virus cases, resulting in six deaths.

A Queensland Health Strategic Communication Branch spokesperson told The Observer all data published on COVID-19 was accurate at the time of publication.

"Communities across the entire state have experienced record numbers of people seeking testing for COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

"Our Chief Health Officer advised the public via media conferences on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday that turnaround times for test results would be affected as a result.

"This has absolutely no impact on the accuracy of our data.

"All cases, whether they are acquired locally, interstate or overseas, are reported after they are confirmed, as has been the practice since this pandemic began."

 

A store manager tests the temperature of a customer to identify a potential COVID-19 infection.
A store manager tests the temperature of a customer to identify a potential COVID-19 infection.

 

The CQ region continues to remain relatively virus free, with the Gladstone LGA experiencing only one virus case, Rockhampton LGA recording 7 and Livingstone LGA recording 1.

Banana Shire Council Local Government Area remains virus free.

"Central Queensland has recorded 10 COVID-19 cases," the spokesperson said.

"No cases remain active."

Despite some claims masks weren't effective at combating contracting the virus, Queensland Health says this is definitely not the case.

"Face masks are helpful in containing droplets when people cough or sneeze, reducing the likelihood of spreading the virus," the spokesperson said.

"They are more effective at reducing the risk of people infecting others, rather than protecting people from viruses.

"We encourage anyone who wants to wear a mask to protect others to do so but urge that they apply more effective measures such as social distancing (keeping at least 1.5m apart from others), staying at home if unwell and washing hands thoroughly and regularly."

To keep up to date with all COVID-19 related health directions visit the website.

 

THE NUMBERS

COVID-19 cases in CQ LGA's

Banana Shire Council - 0 cases reported.

Bundaberg Regional Council - 14, 12 overseas contact, two locally acquired known contact

Gladstone Regional Council - 1, contracted through locally acquired known contact

Livingstone Shire Council - 1, overseas contact.

Rockhampton Regional Council - 7, 6 overseas contact, one through locally acquired known contact.

 

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

More Stories

central queensland health coronavirus
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storms to dump month of rain in a day

        Premium Content Storms to dump month of rain in a day

        Weather Possible severe thunderstorms are expected to move through southern Queensland today, with heavy rain predicted for those who need it most.

        • 7th Aug 2020 10:48 AM
        BREAKING: Man rolls car in wet weather, escapes uninjured

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man rolls car in wet weather, escapes uninjured

        Breaking Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover in Emerald.

        UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

        Breaking One of the men suffered significant injuries and had to be cut from the vehicle.

        ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        Premium Content ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        News ‘They both would have been dead if it wasn’t for us'