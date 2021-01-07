Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
A worker at a hotel has tested positive for coronavirus overnight.
Health

Hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2021 11:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A worker in one of Queensland's quarantine hotels has tested positive to COVID-19.

The worker, believed to be a cleaner, tested positive to the virus overnight.

It's understood the hotel is in Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will address the media about the positive case at 11.30am.

The Department has been contacted for comment.

Neither NSW nor Victoria recorded a COVID-19 case.

NSW reported no local coronavirus cases out of 27,879 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Six cases were reported in hotel quarantine.

Acting Premier John Barilaro this morning said one case from Avalon had emerged this morning outside of the official reporting period.

Victoria's result came as a genomic link was established between a mystery case and the NSW Northern Beaches cluster.

The mystery Vermont South case, which was announced yesterday, may have been acquired at the MCG or Chadstone.

Premier Daniel Andrews returned from holidays to announce the case is linked to the NSW outbreak, and said he would be urging National Cabinet to introduce mandatory testing of international flight crews and daily testing of hotel quarantine staff.

Mr Andrews said a national approach was needed.

 

 

More to come.

Originally published as Qld hotel worker tests positive for COVID-19

coronavirus hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbroken dad visits crash scene of 'bright, happy' kids

        Premium Content Heartbroken dad visits crash scene of 'bright, happy' kids

        News The father of two Queensland boys killed by an out-of-control car in NSW has spent the day at the spot where his sons’ lives were snatched away.

        More than $12k raised for family of young Emerald boys

        Premium Content More than $12k raised for family of young Emerald boys

        News The boys were tragically killed in an alleged hit and run incident in New South...

        Trail of destruction: School, businesses hit in crime spree

        Premium Content Trail of destruction: School, businesses hit in crime spree

        Crime Multiple properties were targeted in one regional town.

        Recognise local heroes in Australia Day Award ceremony

        Premium Content Recognise local heroes in Australia Day Award ceremony

        Community Nominations have been extended, allowing more community members to get involved.