Qld mining jobs won’t go under Labor, says Albanese

The $30 billion Queensland coal export industry will continue under an Albanese Government, with the Opposition leader voicing his strongest support for the sector yet.

In a bid to repudiate LNP attacks, Anthony Albanese will say today that the jobs of miners will not be cut short by his policies.

Mr Albanese will also say the manufacturing industry would be restarted by bringing power prices down through investment in renewable energy, targeting blue-collar workers who turned their back on Labor.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will openly back continued coal mining jobs in Australia at a clean energy summit on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Jono Searle

Labor has been increasingly working to repair its damaged reputation in Queensland after its devastating 2019 loss.

It includes Deputy leader Richard Marles and opposition resources spokesman Chris Bowen visiting Queensland coal mines, while trade spokeswoman Madeleine King foreshadowed Mr Albanese's position on coal on Monday.

The party is increasing gearing up for a Queensland fight back, announcing a spate of new candidates for the next election earlier this month.

In a virtual speech to the Clean Energy and Jobs Summit on Tuesday, focused on the party's previously announced renewable energy policies, Mr Albanese will say that while clean power is the future there will be a continue place for mining.

"Australia will continue to export resources, including coal, based upon global demand," he will say.

"Labor respects existing resource export industries for the jobs they provide to Australians.

"Decisions about the long-term future of those industries will be made in the boardrooms of Tokyo, Beijing, Seoul and New Delhi."

Mr Albanese will say that there will be "well-paid jobs" for people mining lithium, copper and nickel for batteries and renewable technologies.

Coal at the Port of Brisbane. Picture: AAP image/John Gass

"With the right policy settings, falling power prices will act as a catalyst for a revival of the Australian manufacturing industry," he said.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade data show Queensland has exported about $30 billion or more of coal for the past four years.

It comes as Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt hit back at Ms King's comments that Labor would not stand in the way of new mines and support coal exports beyond 2050.

He said the Opposition leader deserved an Oscar for his "lead role in a Labor fantasy" and said the party had only become a "true believer" in the sector because of the looming election.

Mr Pitt will today visit the thermal coal mine being built in the Galilee Basin by the company formerly known as Adani for the first time since taking on the resources portfolio.

The coal mine was a major factor in derailing Labor's 2019 federal election campaign in coal country, leaving the party with just one representative outside of southeast Queensland.

Originally published as Qld mining jobs won't go under Labor, says Albanese