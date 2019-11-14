QLD Reds are coming to spread the word of rugby

Queensland Rugby Union has announced the St. George Queensland Reds will embark on a three-day Reds to Regions visit across Queensland.

ASPIRING rugby union players and fans of the sport will have a chance to meet Queensland Reds players at Emerald next week.

They will visit local rugby clubs, schools, hospitals, local governments, council and sponsor activations and each player will stay with a host family during their time in the region.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said he was looking forward to connecting with the hardworking people across Queensland.

“As part of the visit they will be helping spread the word about rugby in the local community and hopefully help attract some new people to the game,” he said.

“It is also very important the players spend some time with clubs and schools who are already carrying the flag for the sport.

“Our players will spend half a day working with people in the surrounding community, preferably with anyone doing it tough at the moment with the drought and other difficulties.

“At the heart of everything what we’re trying to do is to help these men grow in character and overall, we’re there to connect and contribute to the local community.”

Players and staff will visit 22 regional hubs including the communities of Mount Isa, Longreach and Roma, to cities like Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.