Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland will throw open its borders to its Kiwi neighbours tomorrow - just in time for Christmas.
Queensland will throw open its borders to its Kiwi neighbours tomorrow - just in time for Christmas.
Travel

Welcome back, NZ! State to re-open border to New Zealand

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
11th Dec 2020 6:40 AM

Queensland will open its borders to New Zealand from 1am on Saturday, the Premier announced on live television on Friday.

Annastacia Palaszczuk told Today the "great success story of Queensland" and that of New Zealand had resulted in the chief health officer's surprise decision.

"Dr Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is also good to go," she said.

"So, visitors coming in from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow are welcome into Queensland.

"We are hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to hotel quarantine upon return, and then there would be free flowing movement between the two."

Originally published as Qld to re-open border to NZ

border opening coronavirus editors picks travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Premium Content How CQ fireys will use drones in emergency events

        Rural Seven officers are now taking part in the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System course, a first for Central Region.

        BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Premium Content BUSTED: Two CQ men allegedly high-range drink driving

        Crime Police fed up with the behaviour, will crack down on drivers over Christmas.

        See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Premium Content See who Capras face in 2021 Intrust Super Cup opener

        Rugby League QRL releases draw for premier men’s statewide competition.

        Access restricted as road works continue across CQ region

        Premium Content Access restricted as road works continue across CQ region

        Information Anyone passing through Capella could be affected by the upcoming change of traffic...