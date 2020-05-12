Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Business

QLD Tourism night of nights nixed due to COVID-19

Heidi Petith
12th May 2020 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the first time in 35 years the Queensland Tourism Awards night won’t go ahead — the gala event cancelled because of COVID-19.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said it was a “huge disappointment”.

“Like so many other aspects of our industry, ‘normal’ no longer applies this year,” Mr Gschwind said.

DOUBLE-WIN: The Sarina Sugar Shed took out two awards at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards. Picture: Contributed.
DOUBLE-WIN: The Sarina Sugar Shed took out two awards at the 2019 Queensland Tourism Awards. Picture: Contributed.

BIG WINNER: Sarina food tourism gem walks away with top gong again

Last year, Sarina Sugar Shed took out Excellence in Food Tourism gold, with Ibis Mackay, the Mackay Region Visitor Information Centre and the Sugar Shed also securing silver awards.

Mr Gschwind said an alternative event was being considered.

“Our operators deserve recognition for keeping businesses, jobs and the tourism industry in Queensland alive,” he said.

“The tourism industry like many others, is going through an extremely difficult time and the core focus needs to be on recovery.

“Our industry has faced many challenges and we have always come through strongly.

“This time we need to muster all the resilience and business skills we have accumulated in the thousands of tourism operations all around this great state.

“Our recovery is vital to regional communities in every part of Queensland”.

daniel gschwind mackay coronavirus queensland tourism awards queensland tourism industry council sarina sugar shed
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Moranbah explosives plant’s accidental gas release

        premium_icon Moranbah explosives plant’s accidental gas release

        Environment Equipment failure at a chemical plant led to the equivalent of 309,000 tonnes of CO2 being released

        Emerald businesses to recover, but not without ‘scars’

        premium_icon Emerald businesses to recover, but not without ‘scars’

        News Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Cominos said it could take six to 12...

        How an Emerald cafe has kept on brewing

        premium_icon How an Emerald cafe has kept on brewing

        News Shelfield Coffee Brewers has remained a popular morning stop-off, despite business...

        51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        premium_icon 51,000 Queenslanders back to work by weekend

        News 51,000 back to work by weekend as COVID-19 restrictions ease