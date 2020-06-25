Menu
QUT was ranked top in Australia and number 14 out of 414 in the world.
Education

Qld uni named top young institution in Australia

by Antonia O’Flaherty
25th Jun 2020 8:32 AM
A QUEENSLAND University has been lauded as the country's best tertiary institution that is 50 years old or younger, smashing counterparts from the southern states.

Queensland University of Technology last night took out top gong for the best Australian tertiary institution 50 years old or younger in the Times Higher Education University Rankings, ranking 14th out of 414 universities globally, improving from 24th last year.

The universities are judged on teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook, and the rankings are based on the same 13 performance indications as the World University rankings but reduce weight for reputation.

QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil said the success was testament to the hard work of their dedicated staff and it's unwavering commitment to "real-world values"

She said QUT's ability to simulate industry conditions within its facilities and its teaching programs ensured graduates were job ready.

"Industry needs graduates who have the skills to step straight into the workforce, are creative thinkers and problem solvers, and these are hallmarks of graduates produced by QUT," she said.

"For example, our partnership with BMW sees our students undertake internships in design in Germany while the company has also partnered with us to create a Design Academy here at QUT.

The next best Australian institution was the University of Technology Sydney ranked 15th, followed by the University of Canberra at 18th, and the University of South Australia at 25th.

Other Queensland universities came in the top 100, with James Cook University (29th) Griffith University (30th) and Bond University (97th).

