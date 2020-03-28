Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Qld voters could wait days for results

by Michael Doyle
28th Mar 2020 2:17 PM

The large number of postal votes may mean Queenslanders will wait longer than usual to find out who their council will be.

All 77 local government areas, as well as two seats in the Queensland parliament are up for grabs on Saturday.

More than half of voters had already cast their ballot before election day, as the fear of coronavirus overshadows the polls.

More than half a million postal votes were applied for in these elections, which could mean many results won't be known by the end of Saturday.

Patrick Condren, Labor's candidate for Brisbane Lord Mayor, said he was "prepared to wait until we get a definitive result".

coronaviruspromo

 

"Given the amount of postal votes that are out there, I think it's going to be a couple of days before we get a definitive result," he said.

For those who will cast their vote in person, the state's electoral commission has asked they bring their own pen.

But there had been a low turnout at some polling booths, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

"Most of the polling booths that I've seen look very quiet, which means that there is ample opportunity for people to vote without getting into a crowd situation," he added.

"There's no real social interaction at those booths."

Patience may also be required.

There are 200 booths across the city alone.

Limits on the number people allowed to gather indoors means fewer people within a polling station at any one time, and potentially long queues.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young not only told voters to "get in and get out", but also urged people to protect themselves from the sun.

"If you're sick, stay home, but when you're out and about maintain a 1.5-metre distance," Ms Young said.

"And while you're standing out in those queues my only recommendation is to wear a hat and sunscreen."

Queenslanders in two state government electorates will also be voting in by-elections at Bundamba (Ipswich) and Currumbin (Gold Coast).

These polls will not change the government but will be watched closely as indicators for October's general election

Polling booths will close at 6pm.

Originally published as Qld voters could wait days for results

More Stories

coronavirus council elections 2020 editors picks postal votes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        premium_icon Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        Politics Lockdown demands to stop southerners ‘cross pollinating’ coronavirus in North Queensland.

        Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        premium_icon Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Interstate grey nomads a threat to Outback towns

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        NAMED: Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

        premium_icon NAMED: Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

        Crime The man appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on several counts of assault.