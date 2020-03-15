Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Sunshine Coast woman dies after contracting coronavirus

by Madura McCormack
15th Mar 2020 5:38 PM

 

A 77-YEAR-OLD woman who died in New South Wales after contracting coronavirus on March 13 was from Queensland, and likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco.

The Courier-Mail understands the 77-year-old woman from Noosaville on the sunshine coast, had been on a flight to Sydney on March 13 when her condition deteriorated significantly.

The woman was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

health authorities believe she contracted it from her daughter who had returned from San Francisco two weeks earlier and it was not known at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks elderly fatality outbreak overseas travel pandemic sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Best coffee in Emerald, as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Best coffee in Emerald, as voted by you

        News We asked, you voted. Here’s the most popular place in Emerald to grab a cup of coffee.

        Pre-polling: Where to cast your vote early

        premium_icon Pre-polling: Where to cast your vote early

        Council News Here’s a list of early voting booths across the Mackay region.

        Election victories inevitable in Isaac region

        premium_icon Election victories inevitable in Isaac region

        Council News Why three-quarters of the Isaac region will not be able to cast a vote in the...

        Election fever impacted by coronavirus threat

        premium_icon Election fever impacted by coronavirus threat

        Council News Coronavirus pandemic hits the polling booths, as electoral commission consults...