Qld’s worst behaved doctors and nurses exposed

These are the Queensland medicos busted abusing their trusted positions.

A pharmacist who dishonestly obtained almost 90 per cent pure cocaine, a nurse with bulimia who used forged scripts to get weight loss pills and a paediatric nurse who stole morphine - these are the Queensland medicos busted abusing their trusted positions.

Since April last year 20 nurses, 11 pharmacists and four doctors have been publicly reprimanded or cautioned in Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Many of the health professionals were allowed to keep working, under conditions, after initial suspensions, while some surrendered or did not renew their registration.

Some people dishonestly used patients' names - including children's names - or forged prescriptions to selfishly get drugs for their own use.

Most faced disciplinary proceedings after being convicted of criminal charges, including drug possession, stealing as a servant and forgery.

Pharmacist Danny Agnola wrote a prescription for 100 Ritalin tablets for a 10-year-old child, without being requested to do so, then took the drugs home for his own use.

Agnola took the drugs from a drug safe at the Brisbane pharmacy where he worked casually in 2016.

Agnola, who was not charged, has not practised in a clinical role since being dismissed from the pharmacy, but was reprimanded for professional misconduct in June, last year.

Nurse Andrew McGill was working in the paediatric ward of Townsville's Mater Hospital in 2014 when he stole morphine ampoules.

He created a false record that the drug had been administered to a nine-month-old patient, he made false records on patient medication charts and falsified drug registers using colleagues' names.

McGill pleaded guilty to 94 drug and theft charges in 2015 and was sentenced to three months' jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

He surrendered his registration in that year and was publicly reprimanded in December, last year.

Nurse Joanne Elizabeth Martin, 50, was reprimanded after pleading guilty to 77 offences in 2018.

On 25 occasions Martin, who had bulimia, obtained mostly weight loss drugs using a prescription book and a doctor's stamp.

She was placed on two years' probation and was out of nursing for 16 months.

In August, Stone Needham was reprimanded for professional misconduct after a tribunal heard he took "a staggering amount'' of morphine and other drugs from Hope Island pharmacy in 2012 and 2013.

Needham, 39, whose registration expired in 2016, is barred from working as a pharmacy assistant or technician unless he obtains pharmacist registration.

Pharmacist Michael DeCelis, who used his position to dishonestly obtain almost 90 per cent pure cocaine for his own use, was reprimanded for professional misconduct.

DeCelis who used the cocaine in 2015, before quitting his job and seeking treatment, was sentenced to probation and community service with a compensation order for fraud and drug possession in 2017.

Another pharmacist, "FYD", stole $20,000 worth of opiates or amphetamines for his own use, including 30,000 tablets, over two years, before he was caught out.

He received a wholly suspended jail term in 2017 and in June was disqualified from registration until May, 2021.

Nurse Julie Ann Batley stole medication from a Rockhampton Hospital patient's locked bedside drawer and was busted for drug driving three times in four months.

In 2018, Batley was placed on 20 months' probation, ordered to perform 80 hours of community service, fined $500 and disqualified from driving for six months, with no convictions recorded.

Batley, 40, was prohibited from practising as a nurse last year and she did not renew her registration.

In September, last year, Brisbane anaesthetist, Dr Gregory Euston, was fined $30,000 for falsely telling a health regulator he had never supplied methylamphetamines or possessed illicit drugs.

Euston was given a three-year jail term, but immediately released on parole, after pleading guilty in 2015 to four drug supply and three drug possession charges, unrelated to his work.

He was also reprimanded for professional misconduct.

While most recently, this month, Chermside skin cancer, John Robert Ullman, 52, was suspended from practising medicine by the Health Ombudsman, after being charged with supplying and trafficking drugs.

Ullman, who is on bail with strict conditions, faces more than 160 charges.

THE FULL LIST

Here's the list of those publicly reprimanded or cautioned:

NURSES

2020

Joanne Martin, forged prescriptions to obtain opiates, weight loss drugs. 77 charges, two years' probation.

Denise Holznagel, charged stealing as a servant, drug possession, fined $1200

Kurtis Joy, stole and fabricated prescriptions, pleaded guilty to 13 offences in 2018.

Isabel Montalvo, stole drugs, three months' suspended jail term, disqualified from applying for registration for six months

Erin Brown, stole drugs from hospital, charged, 18 months probation in 2016.

Andreana King, stole script pads, forged scripts in hospital patient names, forged doctors' signatures, charged, probation, disqualified from applying for registration for six months from May

Verity Britten, stole pills at aged care centre, fined $2000 on criminal offences, disqualified from applying for health service registration for six months from May

Terry Elizabeth Marlin, stole prescription drugs from nursing home, charged, fined

Dennis Tu, stole drugs and syringe from hospital, 12 months' jail, immediate parole, disqualified from applying for registration for two years from February

"CSM", female, stole fentanyl from hospital, charged, 10 months' probation

"NPT'', 40, took cocaine and fentanyl from hospital, charged, disqualified applying for registration for six months from June

Mandy Haack, removed B12 injections from hospital medicine room, charged, 12-month good behaviour bond, $350 fine

Julie Ann Batley, stole medication from hospital patient, drug driving, charged 18 offences, probation, community service,$500 fine, registration suspended, not renewed last year.

Lesley Penders, stole more than 500 tablets from hospital over four months, not charged

2019

Maree Wooderson, stole painkillers from hospital patients, charged, two years probation.

Andrew McGill, stole morphine from hospital, wholly suspended three-months jail term for more than 80 offences

Marianne Kennedy, stole fentanyl from day surgery. charged, 12 months' probation.

"RET'', female, stole morphine from GP practice, faked scripts in patient names.

PHARMACISTS

2020

Stone Needham, used pharmacy position to obtain morphine for own use, barred from working in pharmacy until obtains registration

Joseph Barham, stole medication, charged, probation, community service

"JSP'', stole and used restricted drugs, charged nine offences, fined 2017

Michael Zuyderwyk, provided drugs without scripts, for himself and family, conditions on registration, not charged

DKJ'', female, forged scripts to obtain drugs for pain, not charged

Taryn Healy, dispensed drugs to herself without prescription in 2016, not charged, cautioned for unprofessional conduct

2019

Michael DeCelis, obtained cocaine for own use, charged, three years' probation, community service for fraud and drug possession

Danny Agnola, wrote scripts, took and consumed Ritalin dispensed in child's name, not charged

"CLT", misappropriated 724 Oxycodone tablets, supplied partner with drugs, made false scripts, not charged

"FYD", male, stole more than 30,000 tablets or medication patches, valued at $20,000, charged, 12 months' imprisonment, wholly suspended, disqualified from registration until May, 2021

"SVR'', female, stole, forged and uttered drug prescriptions, charged, $1200 fine.

DOCTORS

2020

Dayman Paul Steptoe, 44, wrote 115 morphine or pethidine scripts in patient names, self-administered drugs, not charged, had conditions on registration

"ECA", male doctor, 35, self prescribed and obtained restricted drugs, not charged, fined $5000 by tribunal, conditions on practice,

Adam Maurice Butler, 54, wrote dishonest scripts, not charged, $5000 fine by tribunal

2019

Gregory Euston, anaesthetist sentenced to jail with immediate parole for drug possession and supply, unrelated to work, also fined $30,000 by tribunal.

Originally published as Qld's worst behaved doctors and nurses exposed