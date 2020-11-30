Qld’s worst child porn monsters revealed

They preyed on our most innocent with devious crimes including tricking schoolkids into posing for sick photos and trawling the dark web for depraved videos and images of underage children.

Here are the 14 evil faces of Queensland's child exploitation underworld.

Anglican Priest Andrew Peter Stabback Johns after his court appearance.

ANDREW PETER STABBACK JOHNS

In September the elderly Brisbane priest, 88, was deposed from his Holy Orders for possessing child exploitation material.

But that was the least of his concerns after being convicted in February for possessing more than 1000 child exploitation images that he had stored on his computer between 2010 and 2014.

Johns was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, wholly suspended for two years given his age.

Johns struggled to hear the proceedings and clutched a walking stick at times.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes said the case was "unusual" because only three images showed naked boys, while the majority were "innocent" images of children that were captioned by Johns "in such a way as to make them child exploitation material".

His crimes were exposed when he took his laptop to a repair shop at Stones Corner in February 26 last year.

Johns told police he had a fantasy to be "spanked" by a boy and had been making such images for 45 years.

Judge Leanne Clare said Johns sexualised the children's images by putting their heads onto older bodies and by adding indecent labels or comments.

She said she accepted depression may have impaired Johns' judgment while time behind bars would be especially hard for him given his age and ill health.

Joshua Gittins.

JOSHUA ROY IAN GITTINS

Logan loner Gittins, 35, built up a stash of thousands of child exploitation images and videos while living in a cottage on his parents' Riverbend property.

The former TAFE animation student began with animated pornography depicting characters from The Simpsons in incestuous relationships.

He was finally arrested after a search on the property in December last year.

Gittins had downloaded the material using peer-to-peer platforms, including 150 videos and 2300 images.

Nearly 60 videos were Category 1 under the Interpol Baseline system, meaning they "depict real pre-pubescent child (under the age of 13 years approximately) and the child is involved in a sexual act, is witnessing a sexual act or the material is focused/concentrated on the child's anal or genital region."

Gittins pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing child exploitation material and was jailed for one year, suspended for two years.

He will be on the Child Protection Offender Register for at least five years.

Snapchat image of Loyson Bryan living it up on holiday in Australia.

BRYAN LOYSON

The 26-year-old Belgian tourist, who paid for his lavish Australian holiday by selling "abhorrent" videos and photos of child abuse, was the first convicted child exploitation offender in Australia to have his assets restrained.

Loyson sold some of the images while on the Queensland leg of his grand tour, which took in the Whitsundays and Mission Beach.

His Instagram profile declared: "Dreams don't work unless you do".

But instead of funding his trip by picking fruit, like many backpackers, the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Team began investigating Loyson in early 2019 after a tip from the United States that a man in Australia was using Snapchat to sell indecent images.

The team discovered he was advertising a website selling explicit child abuse material on multiple social media platforms.

He was also the administrator of a website that sold "packs" of child abuse material videos and images for $US50 - each pack containing dozens of videos obtained online, showing the abuse and exploitation of children across the world.

Loyson came from Thailand to Australia in November, 2018 and was finally arrested at a Sydney youth hostel in April last year.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October this year, receiving a maximum of four years in jail with a non-parole ­period of 2½ years.

In addition to his jail sentence, Loyson's assets have been frozen as part of a new aggressive strategy initiated by AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw, for the first time targeting the assets of offenders convicted of child exploitation offences.

Two bank accounts - one in Australia holding about $16,400, and another in Germany holding €8000 - plus camera equipment, a drone and scuba diving gear, with a combined estimated worth of $30,000 were restrained by the AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce.

Andrew Jewitt.

ANDREW STEPHEN JEWITT

The married Woodridge man, 43, will serve at least nine months behind bars after he was convicted of grooming five girls, some as young as 11, and possessing child exploitation material.

His despicable crimes occurred over a period of one year from April, 2018 until last year when he was arrested after the guardian of an 11-year-old victim saw Jewitt's perverted messages.

Jewitt, who had no criminal history, created two fake Instagram accounts to facilitate his grooming, which went as far as attending the home addresses of two of his young victims to leave gifts and love letters in their mailboxes.

He then sent pornographic images and videos to his victims and one of them, an 11-year-old girl, sent Jewitt compromising images, including of her exposing her breasts.

Former high school teacher Nathan Neil Ramm, 39, leaves Rockhampton courthouse.

NATHAN NEIL RAMM

A respected teacher who pleaded guilty to being in possession of hundreds of files of heinous child exploitation, he walked free from Rockhampton District Court on July 20 after being given a suspended 18-month jail sentence.

He also received 18 months' probation, conditional on getting psychiatric treatment.

Ramm, 39, joined many community groups as a cloak of respectability, including a local State Emergency Service branch and an Australian rules football club.

He was a highly respected member of The Cathedral College staff and had risen through the ranks to become Academic Dean of IT at the school where he worked from 2003-2019.

He used peer-to-peer networks to obtain 491 files matched to Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation baseline.

Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper.

DANIEL LESLIE COOPER

The Deception Bay Scout leader's 12-year-jail term for possessing heinous child abuse material was appealed by the Crown for being "manifestly inadequate".

Cooper received a non-parole period of six years in February for possessing more than 25,000 child abuse images and videos and sharing them online using messaging services.

Crown prosecutors described some of the material as the "most depraved and vile examples of child abuse material ever made".

A sentencing judge said Cooper's offending was "lengthy, widespread and serious and depraved" after the former Scout Leader pleaded guilty last year to more than 26 child exploitation material charges.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the sentence, arguing it did not reflect the full extent of his criminality and the seriousness of Cooper's offences.

The Queensland Court of Appeal earlier this month reserved its decision.

Brisbane Supreme Court was told last year that some of the images Cooper, 41, had in his possession depicted the sexual abuse and torture of young children, including babies and toddlers.

While chatting with other online predators, Cooper described his sexual interest in babies, bestiality, rape and the torture of young children.

Former teacher Leigh Herman Moir, 28.

LEIGH HERMAN MOIR

A teacher from a private college south of Brisbane was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to a range of child sex offences including making exploitative videos and maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child.

Leigh Herman Moir, 28, was sacked from his school and sentenced after being found guilty of 55 charges including two for making and possessing child exploitation material.

Beenleigh District Court heard Moir had used a student to take his mobile phone into the girls' change rooms at the school to film.

He committed the crimes at the school, at his home and at the church he attended at Birkdale over a seven-year period from when he was aged 19 and the victims were as young as six.

The court heard he had accessed child pornography and had inappropriately touched young girls.

Judge Craig Chowdhury sentenced Moir to six years' jail for maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child and two years' jail for 48 charges of indecent treatment of children, some under the age of 12. The sentences were to be served concurrently.

Jason Tanira Kerr was jailed for possessing child abuse material.

JASON TANIRA KERR

Kerr, 51, who solicited children to perform disgusting sexual acts over Skype, has been described as one of the worst internet-based child sex offenders in Queensland history.

Over five years, the former ATO worker posed as a young boy over Skype and messaged nearly 100 children to perform shocking acts for his own sick sexual gratification.

All the while, Kerr, was recording the conversations and keeping the chat logs stored on his computer.

Previous convictions for similar offences had not deterred him from his depraved ways as the offences were committed less than a year into a suspended sentence imposed in 2013.

He pleaded guilty to 111 charges in his Brisbane District Court hearing in early November.

Those charges include 54 counts of using the internet to procure children under 16, 44 counts of grooming a child under 16 with intent to expose to indecent matter, nine counts of making child exploitation material, two counts of failing to comply with reporting and one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

The court was told Kerr had used Skype to converse with hundreds of users - 97 of whom identified as children - since July 2014. More than 500 child exploitation images and 126 videos were found.

Judge Gary Long adjourned Kerr's sentencing.

Maximilian Ernst Hodgess.

MAXIMILIAN ERNST HODGESS

The southeast Queensland teacher, who was caught with more than 7000 child pornography images, had his sentencing in September delayed after questions were raised about a psychologist's report that found no evidence of pedophilic tendencies.

District Court Judge Terry Martin said Hodgess admitted he had masturbated to images of child pornography to prevent physical contact with children.

But Judge Martin said the report didn't detect pedophilic arousal tendencies.

"What then was he (psychologist) treating Mr Hodgess for and how then can he conclude that he is a low risk of reoffending in circumstances where he seems to be unaware of his pedophilic tendencies?" he said.

Hodgess pleaded guilty after facing charges of possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child pornography material following a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The 44-year-old was arrested in June last year following the investigation, which resulted in the seizure of a laptop and storage device.

He initially denied having any images but officers ran a software check on his computer and Hodgess subsequently handed over a USB drive containing the files.

Hodgess' defence lawyer Dan Rogers argued for a non-custodial punishment, saying his client had co-operated throughout the investigation and imprisonment would hamper his rehabilitation.

But prosecutor Susan Hedge said there was a risk Hodgess could reoffend and jail time would act as a deterrent.

JOHN AMARANDOS

The former school maths teacher, 55, who now wants to study theology, claimed his child pornography collection started when he "accidentally" downloaded a mislabelled file.

He pleaded guilty to two charges following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into file-sharing software used to disseminate the illegal material.

His evil collection included graphic videos of children as young as three and was compiled between July, 2014 and August, 2016.

Brisbane District Court Judge Deborah Richards accepted the father-of-three was sorry for his offending but said a schoolteacher "should know better".

In September, she sentenced him to 18 months behind bars, to be released after he has served five months, with a further term of 18 months suspended after that five-month period.

Amarandos will be subject to a good behaviour bond for a period of two years and a $2000 security when released from jail.

BRADLEY AMADEUS BESSANT-PROBERT

The 26-year-old used a messaging app to share child exploitation material.

Bundaberg District Court heard that in December, 2018 Bessant-Probert uploaded two images using messaging app Kik.

Police later searched his home where they found 12 images and eight videos of child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Carla Ahern told the court while Bessant-Probert's early plea was in his favour, at the time that he committed the offence he was the subject to probation and a suspended sentence.

Ms Ahern said the material depicted children as young as five-years-old and older.

Bessant-Probert was sentenced to six months imprisonment to be suspended after serving two months for 18 months.

His suspended sentence was also activated and was given immediate parole.

Former teacher Christopher James White.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES WHITE

Another Queensland schoolteacher, White gained sexual gratification when he posed online as a 14-year-old girl, sent child porn to men and was told their pedophilic fantasies.

The former head of the junior school at Bribie Island State High School, avoided jail after pleading guilty to six child exploitation charges.

White, 41, posed as a fictional girl called Amber, who had an interest in older men and lost her virginity to a teacher at school.

He sent nude and semi-nude photos purporting to be her to men on Facebook and then got them to describe the sexual acts and positions they wanted to perform on her.

White also shared with them a fantasy of Amber being raped in a jacuzzi.

"I've seen some bizarre things in my time," Judge Craig Chowdhury said.

"There's nothing quite like this."

White, 41, built the fake Facebook profile with photos of a scantily clad pre-pubescent girl from Instagram before using pornographic images of girls while chatting with five men over a year-long period.

He was convicted of five counts of distributing and one count of possessing child exploitation material.

His defence barrister Kate Juhasz noted White's behaviour was akin to police who pose as children to catch online predators.

"Police officers do that to investigate a crime. They're not going to get their jollies from it," Judge Chowdhury said.

White was caught after someone notified the Australian Federal Police of Amber's online behaviour.

He was sentenced to 18 months' jail, wholly suspended for two years.

Brock Emil Dittman leaves Ipswich court.

Brock Emil Dittman

Another former Scout leader, Dittman was jailed for four years for keeping thousands of pornographic images of young boys on his computer.

The 32-year-old was charged with possessing child exploitation material after police raided his western Ipswich home in April, 2015.

Dittman, who pleaded guilty to the offence in the Brisbane Supreme Court, will be eligible for parole after spending one year behind bars.

A raid on his home revealed he was keeping more than 10,000 files of child pornography, particularly of young boys engaged in sexual acts with adult men.

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions appealed Dittman's four-year sentence saying it was inadequate, however the appeal was dismissed.

NAME SUPPRESSED

The Director of Public Prosecutions has appealed the sentence given to a mother who avoided jail for sending graphic nude photos of her daughter to her lover.

The then married woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sent between 17 and 19 photos of her 12-year-old daughter to a man with whom she was having an affair.

The explicit pictures were sent over several months in 2010 and 2011.

The 41-year-old woman was sentenced in the Brisbane District Court to a suspended two-year jail term and three years' probation for making and distributing child exploitation material.

But in September this year Tony Moynihan QC told the Court of Appeal the sentence was unreasonable and manifestly inadequate.

The Court of Appeal reserved its decision.

Originally published as Qld's worst child porn monsters revealed