QMF's family harmony

MEMORIES: The talented Chan family of Janis, Michael, Angela and Kwan are all involved in the QMF musical The Power Within.

THE highly anticipated Queensland Music Festival is bringing community together one crescendo after another.

The musical The Power Within, which celebrates the talent and diversity of central Queensland, includes more than 250 locals from the region.

In what could only be described as a manuscript of wonderful coincidences, a family of four - the Chans from Clermont - are all involved with the musical.

Father Kwan Chan said it has been a wonderful experience.

"I played music on and off when I was younger but I was always a closet musician, playing on my own,” he said.

Mr Chan previously worked as a dentist in the area until an accident prevented him from continuing his craft. His love of music prompted him to build a studio where he could write and compose and where one day his family could practice together.

"Music always meant a lot to me, it's like a religion, it has sustained me through many times in my life,” Mr Chan said.

As part of the house band in the musical, Mr Chan said the QMF experience has been liberating.

"From a community level, it has just been amazing to meet so many amazing people who love music,” he said.

"I was blown away with the potential, on an individual level it has motivated me to get back into music and has given me a reason to practice.”

Mr Chan auditioned with an electrical wind instrument, which electronically controls wind and subsequently mimics the sounds of a range of instruments including trumpet, french horn, cello and flute. The diversity of the instrument allows Mr Chan to play multiple instruments in the band.

Joining Mr Chan in the musical is his wife, Janis, who is part of the choir. Their 11-year-old daughter, Angela, and 13-year-old son, Michael, are also in the musical, making up two parts of a piano trio with another young musician.

"It's something the whole family can do together - it's creating an unforgettable memory for our family,” Mr Chan said.

The Power Within is a free event and will be held on July 28 and 29 at 6.30pm on the Ted Rolfe Oval.