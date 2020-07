a man died after a quad bike crash at Pikes Creek. (File photo)

A MAN died after he crashed a quad bike on private property at Pikes Creek, 50km west of Stanthorpe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called the property at Warhorn Rd, about 7.90pm on Sunday.

The man died shortly after.