QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an incident north of Dysart. Contributed

A MAN was flown to hospital yesterday after a quad bike rollover near Dysart.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the quad bike rollover on an isolated property north of Dysart in the early evening.

The solo rider, a man in his 50s, was discovered by a family member a number of hours after the incident occurred.

The family member phoned 000 and Rescue 300 was called to the scene.

As the chopper team arrived, a Queensland Ambulance from a neighbouring township was providing assistance to the man.

The on-board critical care paramedic took over and the man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.