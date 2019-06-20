Menu
Login
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an incident north of Dysart.
QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to an incident north of Dysart. Contributed
News

Quad bike rollover near Dysart

20th Jun 2019 3:35 PM

A MAN was flown to hospital yesterday after a quad bike rollover near Dysart.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the quad bike rollover on an isolated property north of Dysart in the early evening.

The solo rider, a man in his 50s, was discovered by a family member a number of hours after the incident occurred.

The family member phoned 000 and Rescue 300 was called to the scene.

As the chopper team arrived, a Queensland Ambulance from a neighbouring township was providing assistance to the man.

The on-board critical care paramedic took over and the man was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

dysart quad bike accident racq capricorn helicopter rescue
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    Teacher recalls incredible journey

    News A long-time Emerald resident and teacher recalls her fond memories.

    Mowerman a true hero

    Mowerman a true hero

    News His mission to support Aussie kids.

    Lions club welcomes new crew

    Lions club welcomes new crew

    News Mix of familiar and fresh faces.

    Talking about mental health

    Talking about mental health

    News Workshops help increase awareness.