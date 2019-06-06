Quality runners to meet at the annual Bluff Cup

DRAWCARD: Ross Vagg will be lining up with four runners at the Bluff Cup.

DRAWCARD: Ross Vagg will be lining up with four runners at the Bluff Cup. Paul Braven GLA040317RACES

BLUFF-Blackwater Amateur Race Club will host its annual Bluff Cup meeting for 2019 this weekend.

The meeting has attracted quality runners from top country and provincial Queensland stables.

The local Bluff stables will be well represented, with Ross Vagg lining up with four runners and Bill Trimble with Cassavance in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 950m.

The $45,000 prizemoney on offer has ensured top-quality racing and the track is in tip-top shape after hours of tedious remedial work from Richard Macintosh, of Macintosh Earthworks and Haulage.

The 1800, main event on the program, the $9000 Bluff Cup, and a service fee to Vinery stud stallion Pluck valued at $6600 has drawn a small but even field.

John Manzelmann, a noted trainer of staying types, lines up with a two-prong attack, with his runner Effectav looking the best hope from his stable.

Effectav is coming off a solid effort at Rockhampton last start over a similar trip and has been knocking on the door this campaign.

The other leading chance in the cup is the Mick Attard-trained galloper Kalangadoo Chrome, which is also racing well this campaign and coming through its grades nicely.

The other feature race on the program, the 1200m Bluff Newmarket, has drawn a small but even field.

The likely race favourite and leading chance in the sprint looks to be the Raymond Williams-trained Shigeru Mahogany, which will be the one to beat.

The Glenda Bell-trained The Baker, which finished second to Shigeru Mahogany last start, will be hitting peak fitness three runs into this campaign.

Punters should expect a better showing after having no luck in recent starts.

As a rule of thumb, punters should observe the locally trained horses' chances strongly and take note of runners from Trimble's stable and the red and white army of the Vagg family stable, as the Bluff-trained horses always live up to the motto "horses for courses” and perform strongly.

One locally trained galloper in the Bluff Newmarket who fits that criteria strongly is the Vagg-trained galloper Tyrannize, which could surprise at juicy each-way odds.

The Claude Offord Memorial trophy will be awarded to the leading jockey on the day.

Club secretary Sam Conway and club stalwart Warren McLaughlin, along with their hard-working committee, hope the Bluffand Blackwater community come along andenjoy the country winter carnival racing atmosphere.

The club has plenty of entertainment organised for their patrons to coincide with the feast of country racing on offer for the day, including the highly competitive winter Fashions of the Field, with great prizes on offer.

The kids' corner will be a hit with the children, with rides and activities kicking of at 11am.

DJ Richter will provide entertainment until late.

The club also has free camping facilities available. Cash out and Eftpos will be available on course.

For a small fee of $5 return there will be a bus service to and from the Blackwater Hotel, which has supported the meeting strongly.

It will depart at 11am, with a second shuttle if required, to the track and will return back to the Blackwater hotel at 5pm, 8.30pm and 11pm for those who want to party on into the night.

Earlier this week Bluff Race Club race caller Scott Power was announced as the caller for the $125,000 Battle of the Bush final at Eagle Farm on June 22.

Power was selected from a pool of race callers state-wide to call the feature race.

He was thrilled to take up position as it will be a career highlight for him.