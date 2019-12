A quantity of cash has been handed to Dysart Police Station.

DYSART Police are searching for the owner of a quantity of cash that has been handed into the station.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the owner would be required to provide sufficient evidence for police to reasonably believe the money was theirs.

Anyone who believes the money could belong to them or have any information are encouraged to call Dysart Police Station on 07 4950 0199.