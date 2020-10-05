Queens Birthday 2020: What’s open in Central Highlands

The Emerald Aquatic Centre will be open for the 2020 Queens Birthday public holiday.

The Emerald Aquatic Centre will be open for the 2020 Queens Birthday public holiday.

MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.

Many businesses will be closed to make the most of the long weekend, although some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.

Emerald

Woolworths (Central Highlands Marketplace) – 9am to 6pm

BIG W – 9am to 5pm

Woolworths (The Village @ Emerald) – 9am to 6pm

Coles – 9am to 6pm

IGA – 8am to 8pm

Spar – 6am to 8pm

Target – 9am to 4pm

Emerald Aquatic Centre – 12pm to 6pm with slides operating 1pm to 4pm

Fairbairn Bakery, Clermont St – 4am to 1pm

The water slides at the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

Blackwater

Woolworths – closed

Fairbairn Bakery – 4am to 1pm

Blackwater Aquatic Centre - 12pm to 6pm

Clermont

IGA – 9am to 12pm

Springsure

Spar – 9am to 2pm

Springsure Aquatic Centre - 10am to 5pm

Australia Post offices will not be open including mail or parcel deliveries on Monday.

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Leave a comment below.