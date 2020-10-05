Queens Birthday 2020: What’s open in Central Highlands
MONDAY marks the Queen’s Birthday public holiday.
Many businesses will be closed to make the most of the long weekend, although some businesses will still open, with varied opening hours compared to regular days.
Emerald
Woolworths (Central Highlands Marketplace) – 9am to 6pm
BIG W – 9am to 5pm
Woolworths (The Village @ Emerald) – 9am to 6pm
Coles – 9am to 6pm
IGA – 8am to 8pm
Spar – 6am to 8pm
Target – 9am to 4pm
Emerald Aquatic Centre – 12pm to 6pm with slides operating 1pm to 4pm
Fairbairn Bakery, Clermont St – 4am to 1pm
Blackwater
Woolworths – closed
Fairbairn Bakery – 4am to 1pm
Blackwater Aquatic Centre - 12pm to 6pm
Clermont
IGA – 9am to 12pm
Springsure
Spar – 9am to 2pm
Springsure Aquatic Centre - 10am to 5pm
Australia Post offices will not be open including mail or parcel deliveries on Monday.
