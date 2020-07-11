Queensland diners are lazy cheapskates: Survey

A new survey has found this state's diners are the stingiest in the country and unwilling to travel for good food.

WHEN it comes to dining out, Queenslanders are a bunch of lazy cheap skates, a new survey has revealed.

A review by online restaurant booking site TheFork found diners in the Sunshine State spend the least amount on a meal in the country and are unwilling to drive for more than 23 minutes to a restaurant or cafe.

"You don't want to get in the car. You're happy with what's 20 minutes away," said TheFork communications manager Kate Young.

The short travel time by Brisbane residents averaged an entire hour less than those in all other capital cities, who were willing to drive for up to 1 hour and 24 minutes for a meal out.

Our spend at eateries was also considerably less than those in other capitals, with Brisbanites paying an average of just $20.22 for lunch, compared to a national average of $24.10, and $32.50 at dinner, against $41.20 for the rest of the country.

"Queenslanders may just be more savvy with their money," Mrs Young said.

However, River City residents were slightly more inclined to splurge in the morning, paying about $15.46 for breakfast or brunch, coming in third for maximum spend behind Perth at $18.32 and Sydney at $17.75.

Michael Bird, 29, of Northgate, in Brisbane's north, said he liked to dine out two or three times a week but was smart with his money.

"I do a have a [price] limit," he said. " I don't go to places that are really expensive. I don't pay $50 on a meal."

He also loved dining at local restaurants and usually only drove up to 20 minutes for food.

"I always go to places around my area and I guess it's because you don't want to drive a lot … and I like to support the local restaurants and hotels around my area," he said.

