Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A financial planning company has lost its licence to operate following months of dealings with the industry watchdog.
A financial planning company has lost its licence to operate following months of dealings with the industry watchdog.
Business

Financial planning company shut down

30th Jun 2020 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND financial planning outfit has lost its licence to operate following suspension by the financial watchdog.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission this morning said it cancelled the Australian Financial Services licence of MyPlanner Professional Services Pty Ltd.

ASIC said it cancelled the licence because MyPlanner Professional was no longer operating a financial services business and was in liquidation. 

MyPlanner Professional had held its licence since 2012 and ASIC imposed additional conditions on MyPlanner Professional's licence in December 2017 because ASIC was concerned that MyPlanner Professional's representatives were providing poor financial advice and the licensee was not adequately monitoring and supervising its representatives.

Then in February, ASIC suspended MyPlanner Professional's licence for 10 weeks due to continued compliance concerns.

The cancellation of the licence took effect on June 23.

Originally published as Queensland financial planner shuts down

australian securities and investments commission myplanner professional

Just In

    Man drowns at gym

    Man drowns at gym
    • 30th Jun 2020 7:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

        premium_icon Man airlifted to Brisbane after fall from tree in CQ town

        News The man in his 50s was “in a critical condition suffering significant head injuries.”

        CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        premium_icon CQ mine takeover promises 200 new jobs

        Business The project is expected to be up and running within 18 months.

        How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        premium_icon How you can get your hands on free mulch in CQ town

        News Central Highlands’ residents can access the free mulch from Tuesday to Sunday.

        CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        premium_icon CQ mum caught drug driving twice in two weeks

        Crime She told the court she was going through a ‘rough patch’.