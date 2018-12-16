Menu
Login
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
Weather

Man dies in raging floodwaters

16th Dec 2018 7:34 PM

A man has died after being swept away in floodwaters in Far North Queensland.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter and swift-water rescue crews, responded to calls to the popular picnic and swimming spot of Big Crystal Creek, 75km north of Townsville, at around 4.15pm (AEST) today.

The man was pulled from the water with CPR performed by paramedics but he could not be saved.

The area has had torrential rain as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen made its presence felt.

More Stories

cyclone owen editors picks ex-tc owen fatality flooding flood waters

Top Stories

    Young girls build confidence

    Young girls build confidence

    News Mum drives 10 hours to take daughter to confidence-building workshop.

    • 16th Dec 2018 7:00 PM
    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

    News 'Zombie' cyclone back from the dead.

    Farewell to loved dad

    Farewell to loved dad

    News Beloved father and husband farewelled.

    Crunch time is here

    Crunch time is here

    News Queensland Year 12 graduates eagerly awaiting their results.

    Local Partners