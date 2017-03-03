Queensland Government offices go solar

THE Queensland Government's administration building in Emerald is set to go solar.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said Emerald-based Enwise Electrical and Refrigeration had been awarded the electrical contract to install rooftop solar.

"This is a win for the environment, for local business and a boost for the local economy,” said Mr de Brenni.

"Negotiations are currently under way with local businesses to determine who will undertake the works to replace the ceiling prior to new lighting being installed.

"Once those works are complete, we'll be installing solar on the roof, which will not just improve the sustainability performance of the building, it will also reduce energy costs.

"We expect this contract will support up to 10 jobs for tradespeople including plasterers and painters.”

Minister for Energy and Water Supply Mark Bailey said the State Government was delivering on its commitment to increase the uptake of solar energy generation in Queensland.

"As well as growing the renewable energy sector in Queensland through large and small scale solar projects, we're also committed to improving the energy efficiency of our public buildings.”

Mr de Brenni said anyone in the building and construction industry interested in future government work should log onto www.qld.gov.au/gov/building-services for information about getting registered with Building and Asset Services.