Teens behind COVID breach test negative after anxious wait

The two teenage girls who allegedly breached Queensland's Health directives and travelled from hotspot Sydney without quarantining have tested negative for COVID-19.

Queensland Health will keep details of the teenagers on a need-to-know basis, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told media on Tuesday morning the girls had tested negative.

It comes as Queensland records no new cases overnight.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked police for the great work in tracking down the girls and taking them into custody at the Noosa Civic shopping centre.

The Daily contacted SCUH and Queensland Health for the pair's test results and further details on their conditions and movements after police took them into custody days after they had entered Queensland from Sydney, a COVID-19 hotspot.

Health Minister Steven Miles said in a statement to the Courier-Mail: "The test results for the two women arrested in Noosa yesterday have come back negative."

It is now 10 days since Queensland's last locally acquired case.

Police detained two teenage girls at Noosa Civic shopping centre on Monday, and took them to be tested for COVID-19 at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. The girls had entered Queensland via train from COVID-19 hotspot, Sydney, before borders closed but without going into quarantine.

The girls were taken into custody and provided face masks at the shopping centre on Monday.

The incident caused concern among Noosa Civic shoppers and business owners. Some closed-up shop as a precaution.

Should any information regarding contact tracing on any new confirmed case of COVID-19 need to be released, Queensland Health will issue a Public Health Alert.

Police Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the two girls, who cannot be legally named because they are underage, arrived in Brisbane by train on Friday before the state's borders closed and made their way to the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood they were without adult supervision when they arrived in a train at Brisbane Transit Centre from Sydney, which is a coronavirus "hotspot".